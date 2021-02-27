New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the India Toy Fair 2021 today. The fair, which will be held from February 27 to March 2, aims to bring together all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers, designers etc. on a virtual platform to create sustainable linkages and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the industry.

Here are the LIVE Updates from February 27:

11:25 am: Just In: PM Modi inaugurates The India Toy Fair 2021 in Delhi

11:25 am: West Bengal Elections: Congress-Left alliance and Indian Secular Front to meet today to discuss the seat-sharing and alliance, reports ANI

11:00 am: We want to thank PM Modi and Imran Khan (Pakistan PM) for this ceasefire announcement (at LoC). Earlier, due to cross-border firing, some villagers had died, while some lost their legs, eyes and hands. Now, we can sleep and work in peace: Sarpanch of Pukharni village in Rajouri

10:45 am: Uttarakhand flash floods: A total of 72 bodies and 30 parts of human bodies recovered from different locations. Of these, 40 bodies and 1 body part has been identified. Missing report of 205 people registered at Joshimath Police station so far, says Chamoli Police.

9:59 am: India reports 16,488 new COVID-19 cases, 12,771 discharges and 113 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,10,79,979

Total discharges: 1,07,63,451

Death toll: 1,56,938

Active cases: 1,59,590

Total Vaccination: 1,42,42,547

9:36 am: West Bengal: Kolkata based businessman Randhir Barnwal summoned by CBI today over coal issue. CBI had raided his residence on Friday.

9:30 am: Lt General Yogendra Dimri has been appointed as the next Commander-in-chief of the Lucknow-based Central Army Command. Lt General AS Bhinder will take over as the new head of the Jaipur-based South Western Army command.

8:40 am: An ASI in Delhi Police died after shooting himself in the chest in a PCR vehicle, this morning. Further investigation is underway. The ASI was on duty near Zakhira Flyover, says Delhi Police

8:11 am: The pandemic's impact on the people of Gaza has been particularly severe due to fragile healthcare infrastructure. We note that COVID19 vaccines are being made available to people of Palestine, including in Gaza, says Deputy Permanent Representative to UN K Nagaraj Naidu at UNSC

India strongly believes that equity in access to vaccines across the world is important for mitigating impact of pandemic. India had earlier provided critical medicines and medical equipment to Palestine as COVID19 assistance, he added.

7:42 am: Just In: Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar. Several fire tenders at spot, reports ANI.

7:28 am: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved Penal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2021 to give life imprisonment to food adulterators, says state Home Minister Narottam Mishra

7:21 am: PM Modi to inaugurate the India Toy Fair 2021 today at 11 am via video conferencing.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma