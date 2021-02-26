Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of February 26.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From CAIT's Bharat Bandh calls over rising fuel prices to the highly anticipated Assembly Elections in West Bengal to coronavirus vaccination in India, we at English Jagran will focus on all top news of the day to provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from February 26:

10:55 am: BREAKING: Senior CPI leader D Pandian passes away at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was 88 years old.

10:34 am: Also Read -- 117 gelatin sticks, 350 detonators seized at railway station in Kerala's Kozhikode, 1 suspect arrested

9:58 am: On Balakot Air Strikes anniversary, I salute the exceptional courage and diligence of IAF. The success of Balakot strikes has shown India’s strong will to act against terrorism. We're proud of our Armed Forces who keep India safe and secure, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

9:28 am: India reports 16,577 new COVID-19 cases, 12,179 discharges and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,10,63,491

Total discharges: 1,07,50,680

Death toll: 1,56,825

Active cases: 1,55,986

Total Vaccination: 1,34,72,643

9:15 am: Total number of samples tested up to February 25 is 21,46,61,465 including 8,31,807 samples tested yesterday, says ICMR

8:42 am: Just In: Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Gujarat's Surat.

8:41 am: India continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with people of Syria in this grave hour of need. Earlier this month, responding to request for emergency humanitarian assistance from Syrian government, India delivered over 2,000 metric tonnes rice, says India's Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti

Humanitarian assistance in Syria -- be it cross-border or crossline must take into consideration the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria. All party need to protect health and humanitarian workers, he added.

8:05 am: Actor Hrithik Roshan has been summoned to appear before Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police Crime Branch on February 27 to record his statement in a case lodged against actress Kangana Ranaut involving exchange of emails between the two, reports ANI

7:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver the inaugural address at the 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games on today at around 11:50 am via video conferencing.

7:22 am: 6 new COVID-19 case reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, says state government.

Total cases: 4,419

Active cases: 27

Discharged: 4,382

Deaths: 10

7:21 am: We have prepared the draft of Love Jihad bill. We will be presenting it in the upcoming budget session in Vidhan Sabha, says Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma