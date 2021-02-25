Stay tuned to catch all the live updates here

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Feb 25:

9:10 am: A 22-member COVID Intensive Vaccination Committee constituted in Puducherry for monitoring and upscaling of COVID vaccination activities. Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to be the Chairman of the Committee.

8:55 am: PM to inaugurate &lay foundation stone of several projects in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry today. Under PM Awas Yojana (Urban) tenements at Veerapandi & Thirukumaran Nagar in Tiruppur, Rajakkur Phase-II in Madurai & Irungalur in Trichy to be inaugurated: Housing&Urban Affairs Ministry

8:45 am: Made in India COVID-19 vaccines sent to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, a country in West Africa from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

8:30 am: Kerala: BJP & Hindu outfits have called for a shutdown in Alappuzha district from 6 am to 6 pm today in protest against the death of an RSS worker in a clash with SDPI workers last night, says BJP district president MV Gopakumar

8:15 am: Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the second day of his India visit: MEA

8:00 am: West Bengal: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's rally in Kolkata scheduled to be held Feb 25 has been cancelled as Kolkata police didn't give permission, says party leader Zameerul Hasan

7:45 am: India for decades has been subject to such proxy cross-border and relentless state-supported terrorist attacks from our neighbourhood: Deputy Permanent Representative to UN, K Nagaraj Naidu at a UNSC meeting

7:30 am: Whether it was the 1993 Mumbai bombings or random & indiscriminate firings of 26/11 which witnessed the launch of the phenomenon of lone-wolves or attacks in Pathankot & Pulwama, the world has been witness to fact that India has repeatedly been targeted by such non-state actors: K Nagaraj Naidu

7:15 am: Haryana: Three persons died, one injured in blast at a cracker factory in Karnal "We have informed the family members of the deceased. Injured is being treated in the hospital. Investigation is underway," said police

7:00 am: PM Modi to inaugurate multiple developmental projects in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan