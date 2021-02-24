New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of February 24:

10:10 am: Maharashtra | A 40-year-old man stabbed to death yesterday in the Powai area. The accused is yet to be arrested An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and search for accused is underway: Powai Police

10:00 am: New COVID19 strains detected in India & the UK strain is highly transmissible. We should take all possible precautions to prevent the rise in cases. Currently, we have 55 COVID19 cases at the hospital. The cases have gone up in the last 2 weeks: Director, PGIMER Chandigarh

9:50 am: India reports 13,742 new #COVID19 cases, 14,037 discharges, and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,10,30,176 Total discharges: 1,07,26,702 Death toll: 1,56,567 Active cases: 1,46,907 Total Vaccination: 1,21,65,598

9:40 am: Travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will need a negative coronavirus test report to enter #Delhi from 26th February till 15th March

9:20 am: Our next call will be for a march to Parliament, and not just 4 lakh tractors but 40 lakh tractors will go there if farm laws are not taken back: BKU leader Rakesh Tikat at a farmers rally in Sikar, Rajasthan yesterday

9:10 am: Director State Culture Dept Beena Bhatt has filed a complaint with Addnl Chief Secy Radha Raturi against Secy In-charge Dilip Jawalkar accusing him of passing indecent comments&harassment. Raturi has asked for a report on the matter. Jawalkar to submit his response

9:00 am: Delhi: Yog Guru Ramdev releases a scientific research paper onthe first evidence-based medicine for #COVID19 by Patanjali'. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are also present at the event.

8:50 am: Ayurveda has Rs 30,000 Cr economy in India. As per official data, it used to see a growth of 15-20% every yr pre-COVID. Post-COVID, this growth rate has risen to 50-90%. It's an indication that people have accepted it. There's marked improvement in exports & FDI: Union Health Min

8:40 am: Coronil has been awarded the CoPP licence as per WHO-GMP. Dr Harsh Vardhan didn't endorse any ayurvedic medicine, neither, did he undermine the modern medicines: Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary, Patanjali Research Foundation Trust, Haridwar over IMA on Coronil

8:25 am: 98 CPM party members joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Many CPM and Congress workers want to join BJP: VV Rajesh, BJP leader in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday

8:10 am: MP Mohan Delkar's suicide note was written on his official letter pad and was 15 pages long. Police will be recording statements of his family members in the coming days: Mumbai Police

8:00 am: 10-12 family members of a Samajwadi Party candidate misbehaved with me in Bhaisnwal. 5-6 Lok Dal workers did same when I was in Soram to attend a function. After I left, a clash erupted. Announcements were made from the mosque to unite against me: Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan

7:45 am: Case filed against 14 persons including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar & Muzaffarpur District Magistrate in a Muzaffarpur Court in connection with listing the names of people from another panchayat as voters in Chaki Sohagpur: Jaychandra Prasad Sahni, Lawyer at Muzaffarpur Civil Court

7:30 am: Supreme Court will hear today the pleas seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Palghar mob-lynching incident.

7:15 am: Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has summoned State DGP over allegations made by Bhopal BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur about custodial torture against her. He has been asked to appear before April 6:Lawyer Aditya Mishra who filed complaint at NHRC regarding it in 2018

7:00 am: Haridwar: Personnel who will be posted on Kumbh Mela duty are being vaccinated against COVID-19; visuals of Kumbh Mela Officer Deepak Rawat who was administered with the vaccine yesterday

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan