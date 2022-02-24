New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will continue our focus on the five-state assembly elections - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The polling in Uttarakhand, Goa, and four phases of Uttar Pradesh has been completed so far. Now, the polling will be held in Manipur on February 28 and March 5. The polling for the remaining three phases in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on February 27, and March 3 and 7.

Here are the LIVE Updates of February 24:

9:25 am: Haryana| A massive fire broke out at a factory in Inox World Industries, Kundli Industrial Area in Sonipat, late last night. Delhi Fire Service rushed 6 fire tenders to help Haryana Fire Service on the request of adm/owner of the factory: Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services

9:15 am: Over 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine, we are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals including students as we may be required: India's Permanent Rep to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine

9:10 am: We call for an immediate de-escalation; situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis. If not handled carefully, it may undermine security. The security of all parties should be taken into account: India's Permanent Rep to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine

8:50 am: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 125km South-South-West of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, at around 4:53am today, as per National Center for Seismology.

8:30 am: A special flight of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) landed at Delhi Airport from Kyiv, at 7:45am today, with 182 Indian citizens, including students: An official of Ukraine International Airlines in India

7:50 am: Bombay HC has directed BMC not to take any coercive action on their notice to acquire a portion of Amitabh Bachchan's property in Juhu for a nearby road widening; has asked Bachchans to file a representation to BMC in 2 weeks & asked BMC to consider the representation in 6 weeks

7:43 am: Responsibility of every 'responsible' country to voice objection to Russia's actions in Ukraine: US on Pakistan PM's visit to Moscow

7:36 am: BJP had been chased away from Uttarakhand. Will offer a land to CM Yogi (after losing elections in UP) to build a 'Kotiya' (cottage) in Uttarakhand : Former chief minister of Uttarakhand & Congress leader Harish Rawat said on Wednesday

7:30 am: Uttar Pradesh| A person put fevikwik in an electronic voting machine(EVM) during polling in Kadipur village on Wednesday following which voting was stalled for some time. The button was jammed due to the glue. FIR registered in the case: Sanjeev Suman, SP, Lakhimpur Kheri

7:22 am: UN Security Council is to convene for a second time this week to discuss Ukraine. The session is expected to begin at 21:30 EST

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan