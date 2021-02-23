New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Feb 23:

8:10 am: Nagaland: Rate of tax on petrol & other motor spirits reduced from 29.80% to 25% per litre or from Rs 18.26 to Rs 16.04 per litre (whichever is higher). Tax rate for diesel reduced from Rs 11.08 to Rs 10.51 per litre or 17.50% to 16.50& per litre (whichever is higher).

8:00 am: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stand at Rs 90.83 per litre (increase by 25 paise) and Rs 81.32 per litre (increase by 35 paise), respectively

7:45 am: US stands with people of Burma who demand restoration of democratically elected government. Today’s designations are another step to promote accountability for military leaders who perpetrate violence&attempt to suppress the will of people: US State Secretary Blinken

7:30 am: United States has designated two additional officials connected to the coup in Burma: US State Department

7:15 am: PM Narendra Modi will today inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur & will address the 66th Convocation of the IIT, via video conferencing

7:00 am: Karnataka: Checks conducted at Thalapady border for people of Kerala entering Dakshina Kannada; only those with negative RT-PCR test certificate are being allowed. "Is it that only students of Kerala have COVID? Students from Karnataka don't have it?" said a student

