The V Narayanasamy-led Congress government in Puducherry will face the floor test in the legislative assembly today, days after its MLA A John Kumar resigned from his position, bringing the ruling party to a minority. However, ahead of the floor test, the Congress suffered another setback on Sunday after MLA K Lakshminarayanan resigned from his post citing dissatisfaction with the top leadership.

8:01 am: Just In: CBI issues summons to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir in connection with the coal case, reports ANI.

7:30 am: PM Modi to visit Assam and West Bengal today. He'll dedicate to the nation important projects of the oil and gas sector in an event organised in Assam's Dhemaji. Later in the day, he will inaugurate several railway projects in Hooghly, West Bengal.

7:15 am: The V Narayanasamy-led Congress government in Puducherry will face the floor test in the legislative assembly today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma