New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will continue our focus on the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. As the polling ends in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, the focus of all political parties have shifted to Manipur and Uttar Pradesh.

In Manipur, the polling would be held in two phases - February 28 and March 5. In Uttar Pradesh, polling for the remaining phases will be held on February 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:18 hours: Just In: India reports 13,405 fresh COVID-19 cases, 34,226 recoveries, and 235 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active case: 1,81,075 (0.42 per cent)

Daily positivity rate: 1.24 per cent

Total recoveries: 4,21,58,510

Death toll: 5,12,344

Total vaccination: 1,75,83,27,441

9:01 hours: Officers and Staff of Excise Department have been put under suspension with immediate effect - Neeraj Singh, Inspector, Azamgarh, Suman Kumar Pandey, Excise constable, Azamgarh, Rajendra Pratap Singh, Excise constable, Azamgarh. Departmental probe tobe initiated, says Uttar Pradesh Excise Department.

8:41 hours: The fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election will take place on February 23. Polling parties will move to their respective polling stations tomorrow. Above 50 per cent of polling stations will be under live webcast surveillance, says Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Electoral Officer BD Ram Tiwari.

8:29 hours: We've decided to constitute a 'Purohit Kalyan Board' (Priest Welfare Board). All Sanskrit students will get a special scholarship. Congress won't know anything about culture, they say they're accidental Hindu, we should be proud of being a Hindu, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

8:00 hours: PM Modi will today address a rally in Manipur's Heingang at around 11 am. He will also addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich at 3.35 pm.

