Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet farmers protesting against the three farm laws outside the national capital today at a lunch at the Vidhan Sabha. During his meeting, Kejriwal will discuss with them the three contentious agricultural laws and other related issues regarding the farming sector.

13:16 pm: Meeting between CM Arvind Kejriwal and farmer leaders from Uttar Pradesh begins at Vidhan Sabha

13:00 pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the Vidhan Sabha, to hold a meeting with farmer leaders shortly.

12:49 pm: From 11pm to 6am, no public movement will be allowed except for those involved in essential services, in view of rising COVID19 cases. Schools and colleges in the district will remain closed till 28 February. New guidelines to be effective from tomorrow, says Pune Divisional Commissioner

12:03 pm: More than 74 per cent of the active cases are in Kerala and Maharashtra. There has been a spike in the daily cases in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh also. Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir too are witnessing a surge in daily new cases, says Health Ministry.

Centre has advised these States to work on improving overall testing by focusing on increasing proportion of RT-PCR tests, all negative Rapid Test results to be mandatorily followed by RT-PCR test and refocus on strict and comprehensive surveillance among others, it added.

11:26 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at NDMC convention centre in Delhi, to address BJP's national functionaries shortly.

11:25 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates the 26th 'Hunar Haat' organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

10:49 am: In view of rising COVID19 cases in districts like Nagpur, Amravati, Yatvmal, Maharashtra Government is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the districts. A meeting chaired by the Chief Minister to be held soon to take a decision, says Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

10:19 am: India reports 14,264 new COVID-19 cases, 11,667 discharges, and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,09,91,651

Total discharges: 1,06,89,715

Death toll: 1,56,302

Active cases: 1,45,634

Total Vaccination: 1,10,85,173

10:00 am: Delhi Police Special Cell arrests three persons, in connection with the killing of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh in Faridkot, Punjab on February 18

9:21 am: Jammu and Kashmir: IG Kashmir directs increased security deployment at all vital locations, snipers to be placed on high-rise buildings, relocating permanent bunkers and anti-terrorists operations to be enhanced, reports ANI.

8:49 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate 'Hunar Haat' in Delhi today

8:48 am:

Voting for Gujarat local body elections underway; visuals from Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/NYxD7yTeRM — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

8:32 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Police and Army bust hideout in Anantnag forest after the arrest of conspirator of Krishna Dhaba attack. Three AK-56 rifles, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese grenades, one telescope, six AK magazines, two pistol mag and other items recovered, reports ANI

7:45 am: Ladakh Standoff | Tenth round of Corps commander level talks between India and China lasted for 16 hours and ended at Moldo on the Chinese side of LAC around 2 am today. Both sides discussed disengagement from friction points including Gogra heights, Hot Springs and Depsang plains, ANI quoted Army sources as saying.

7:30 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) convention in Tamil Nadu's Salem today.

7:12 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a meeting of BJP's national functionaries today.

7:10 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to meet protesting farmers at lunch today. He will discuss about farm laws and other issues regarding it.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma