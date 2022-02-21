New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will continue our focus on the five-state assembly elections - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will once again address multiple rallies, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in Uttar Pradesh.

8:40 hours: PM Modi will address a webinar today on how this year's Union Budget will have a "positive impact" on the education sector.

8:33 hours: We never said that a political front will be formed without Congress. At the time when Mamata Banerjee had suggested a political front, Shiv Sena was the first political party that talked about taking Congress along. KCR has the ability to lead by taking everyone along, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut.

8:25 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address multiple rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, Barabanki, and Pilibhit.

