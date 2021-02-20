New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the live updates of Feb 20:

9:00 am: MP: Congress MLA Sukhdev Panse says, "Kangana jaisi nachne gane wali mahila kisanon ke swabhiman ko thes pahuchaye...Police baton charges Congress, who's standing for farmers..." while submitting memorandum to Dist Collector over lathi-charge on party workers in Sarni

8:30 am: Congress workers were baton-charged by Police when they were opposing shooting of an upcoming film of Kangana Ranaut in Sarni, Betul. Cases were registered against them. The MLA and others were submitting the memorandum to the District Collector in connection with this incident.

8:15 am: The sixth meeting will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as Union Territory. This time, other UTs headed by administrators have also been invited to join.

7:55 am: PM Narendra Modi will chair the 6th meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog today via video conferencing. Deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level and health & nutrition to be taken up in meet

7:45 am: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will not attend the NITI Aayog meeting today. He is indisposed, Punjab Finance Minister will attend the meeting instead: Sources

7:25 am: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu writes to MPs saying,"I request you to be active facilitator in promoting native languages in large area you represent in Parliament. Given your standing among people you represent,your efforts could give a fillip to promotion of Indian languages.

7:10 am: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stand at Rs 90.58 per litre (increase by 39 paise) and Rs 80.97 per litre (increase by 37 paise), respectively

