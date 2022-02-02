New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' at English Jagran, we will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha address to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers where he is expected to highlight the vision with which the Union Budget 2022-23 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

11:48 hours: The budget also focused on the development of villages at the border. NCC Centres will be brought in at schools situated at the border, PM Modi says.

11:47 hours: The budget also focused on modernizing Indian agriculture with a focus on organic farming. This will make farming more lucrative. Kisan drones and other machinery will be made available to the farmers at reasonable prices, PM Modi says.

11:40 hours: Ken-Betwa river interlinking project is set to change face of Bundelkhand spanning Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, says PM Modi.

11:28 hours: The budget was has been appreciated. Prior to 7 years, India's GDP was Rs 1 lakh 10,000 crores but today it's about Rs 2 lakh 30,000 crores. Even country's forex reserves have increased to USD 630 billion from USD 200 billion. All of this due to our government's effective policies, says PM Modi.

11:24 hours: It is very important for us to make a self-reliant and modern India. This Budget has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity. India's economy is expanding continuously due to the decisions taken in the last 7 years, says PM Modi.

11:21 hours: With the world's changed perspective towards India, it is imperative for us to take the country forward at a rapid pace by strengthening our economy, says PM Modi.

11:20 hours: There is a possibility of a new world order post-COVID pandemic. Today, the world's perspective of looking at India has changed a lot. Now, the world wants to see a stronger India, says PM Modi.

11:18 hours: PM Modi pushes for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says Union Budget 2022 welcomed by all

11:17 hours: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comprehensively explained the Budget in a timely manner given its vastness. I will also try to focus on important aspects of the Budget, today, says PM Modi.

11:15 hours: World ahead will be very different, COVID-19 has presented a lot of challenges, says PM Modi.

11:13 hours: PM Modi lauds Nirmala Sitharaman for Union Budget 2022, says will speak only in brief about it.

11:10 hours: Just In: PM Modi's address on Union Budget 2022 begins.

10:49 hours: PM Modi to address nation today shortly where he will speak about Union Budget 2022.

10:10 hours: Just In: Three injured after a bus overturned on its way to Ranchi from Raipur near Duldula, at about 5 am this morning. Case to be registered against the bus driver, says Jashpur SP Vijay Aggrawal.

9:52 hours: Zydus has started supplies of its three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to Government of India. The pharmaceutical company is also planning to make the vaccine available in the private market, says company.

9:35 hours: Just In: Lieutenant General PGK Menon has been appointed as the new Military Secretary in the Army Headquarters. Earlier, he was the commander of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps.

9:30 hours: 1,733 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,97,975, as per Union Health Ministry

9:21 hours: Just In: India reports 1,61,386 fresh COVID cases and 2,81,109 recoveries in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 16,21,603

Total recoveries: 3,95,11,307

Daily positivity rate: 9.26 per cent

Total vaccination: 167.29 crore

9:10 hours: I respect 'behen' Mayawati (BSP national president), I have worked with her for a long time. But she's not the same now, she runs after 'dhanna-seth'. If after many difficulties, she's going to come on field, I wish her well, says Samajwadi Party MLA Swami Prasad Maurya.

8:32 hours: A total of 73,24,39,986 tests were conducted up to February 1, of which 17,42,793 were conducted on February 1, says Union Health Ministry.

8:05 hours: BJP (at Centre) needs to be removed and thrown in the Bengal sea (Bay of Bengal). We will do whatever is needful for the country; will not sit silent. This is democracy. Our PM is very short-sighted,says Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

7:37 hours: Air quality in Delhi remains in 'very poor' category with overall AQI at 343, in Noida (UP) in 'very poor' category with overall AQI at 358 and in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'very poor' category with overall AQI at 313, as per SAFAR.

7:27 hours: Mizoram reports 2573 new COVID-19 cases and 3 death in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 15,338, says state health department.

7:18 hours: PM Modi will address the BJP workers today at 11 am in his Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha programme. During the event, PM Modi will speak about Union Budget 2022-23 in detail.

