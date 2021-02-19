Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates here

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of February 19:

10:20 am: Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gives shoulder to the mortal remains of party leader Captain Satish Sharma who passed away on February 17

10:10 am: Air bridging by IAF aircraft from Padam Zanskar Valley to Leh is being undertaken to fly in students as the academic session for the year recommences. The airlift has been organised at the request of Ladakh UT administration: Indian Air Force

10:00 am: Unnao case: Last rites of two girls to be held in Asoha today; police and local administration deployed

9:55 am: India reports 13,193 new COVID19 cases,10,896 discharges, and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,09,63,394 Total discharges: 1,06,67,741 Death toll: 1,56,111 Active cases: 1,39,542 Total Vaccination: 1,01,88,007

9:45 am: Tumakuru: 2 people were killed and over 20 injured after a bus turned turtle near Sira-Bukkapatna state highway, last night

9:30 am: Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pays floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his birth anniversary

9:15 am: 62 bodies recovered till now following the glacial burst in Uttarakhand: DGP Ashok Kumar

9:00 am: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar participated in the 3rd India-Australia-Japan-USA Quad Ministerial Meeting today with his counterparts Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken: MEA

8:45 am: The four Ministers confirmed the importance of promoting the vision of a "Free & Open Indo-Pacific" together with more countries for the realisation of the vision: Japan's Foreign Minister on India-Australia-Japan-USA Quad Ministerial Meeting

8:15 am: Shabnam, death row convict in Amroha murder case has filed a fresh mercy petition before UP Governor Anandiben Patel. She had been convicted of killing seven members of her family after sedating them in April 2008.

8:00 am: Delhi: Dense fog at Singhu border affects visibility

7:45 am: Uttarakhand: Search and rescue operation continues at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath of Chamoli district. 61 bodies and 28 body parts retrieved so far as per Chamoli Police

7:30 am: China unveiled for the first time, names and detailed stories of four martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the border confrontation with India in the Galwan Valley in June 2020: Chinese media

7:15 am: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stand at Rs 90.19 per litre (increase by 31 paise) and Rs 80.60 per litre (increase by 33 paise), respectively

7:00 am: PM Narendra Modi will address the convocation of Visva-Bharati University at 11 am today through video conferencing.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan