New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will continue our focus on the five-state assembly elections - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The polling in Uttarakhand, Goa, and the first two phases of Uttar Pradesh has completed so far.

Now, the polling in Punjab will be held on February 20 and in Manipur on February 28 and March 5. The polling for the remaining five phases in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on February 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Here are the LIVE Updates of February 19:

9:30 am: India reports 22,270 fresh COVID cases (14% lower than yesterday), 60298 recoveries, and 325 deaths in the last 24 hours Active case: 2,53,739 Daily positivity rate: 1.8% Total recoveries: 4,20,37,536 Death toll: 5,11,230 Total vaccination: 175.03 crore doses

9:10 am: I have been told that Garuda Aerospace has set a target of manufacturing 1 lakh Made in India drones in the next 2 years. This will generate fresh employment and new opportunities for the youth: PM Narendra Modi

9:00 am: This is a new chapter in the direction of modern agricultural facilities of the 21st century. I am confident that this beginning will not only prove to be a milestone in development of the drone sector but also will also open the sky to unlimited possibilities: PM Narendra Modi

8:50 am: In a special drive aimed at helping farmers, PM Narendra Modi yesterday flagged off 100 Kisan drones in different cities and towns of India to spray pesticides in farms across India.

8:40 am: I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership&emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for values of truth & justice. We're committed to fulfilling his vision: PM Modi

8:20 am: Police personnel deployed at Kesari Higher Secondary School at Thyagaraya Nagar in Chennai as voting for #TamilNadu Urban Local Body Elections gets underway.

8:10 am: People queue up outside a polling booth in Coimbatore as they await their turn to cast vote for #TamilNadu Urban Local Body Elections. Voting for the urban local body elections is being held in a single phase today, after a gap of 11 years.

8:02 am: Encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police

7:53 am: Rahul Gandhi's family used Manipur as ATM but PM Modi launched the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. 11 crore farmers are given Rs 6,000 every year... If voted to power again, we'll give additional Rs 2000 to the farmers of Manipur: Union Minister Smriti Irani in Manipur

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan