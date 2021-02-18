New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of February 18:

9:00 am: Mumbai: 5 arrested by Anti Narcotics Cell, Mumbai Police for conspiring to plant drugs in a local politician's car & frame him for it. DCP of the Cell says, "He opposed a local construction & had complained to Police & BMC. They were going to inform Police after planting drugs."

8:40 am: As per investigation so far, statements of eye witnesses & opinion of doctor, a lot of froth was found at the spot. So, prima facie there are symptoms of poisoning. We're investigating the matter. Prima facie no injury marks found on bodies. 6 teams formed for probe: SP Unnao

8:25 am: Karnataka: Central Crime Branch busted a prostitution racket that was operating out of a lodge in Bengaluru. Three people, including the owner of the lodge, arrested. Three women from West Bengal rescued.

8:15 am: Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held from 1st to 30th April this year. The fair to be held for 30 days only in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic. Government to issue a notification by the end of March: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash

8:00 am: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stand at Rs 89.88/litre (increase by 34 paise) and Rs 80.27/litre (increase by 32 paise), respectively

7:45 am: WB Minister Jakir Hossain injured after unidentified persons hurled a bomb at him at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad y'day. Murshidabad Medical College Superintendent says that he's stable & out of danger, one hand & leg injured.

7:30 am: Both sides expressed their intention to strengthen Russian-Indian Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership, as well as tighten coordination of stances on pressing int'l & regional issues, including in frameworks of multilateral formats with the participation of Russia & India.

7:15 am: West Bengal Labour Minister (MoS) Jakir Hossain is stable and is out of danger. He received injuries in one hand and one leg: Dr Amiya Kumar Bera, Superintendent Murshidabad Medical College

7:00 am: The delegation of foreign envoys will call on Chief Justice of J&K High Court, in Jammu. Later they'll attend luncheon meet hosted by Lt Governor & meet civil society representatives

