Here are the LIVE Updates of February 17:

8:10 am: A layer of dense fog envelops Delhi this morning, leading to decreased visibility. Visuals from near Singhu border. Current temperature in the national capital is 12.6 degree Celsius.

#WATCH: A layer of dense fog envelops Delhi this morning, leading to decreased visibility. Visuals from near Singhu border.



Current temperature in the national capital is 12.6 degree Celsius. pic.twitter.com/9L1A3RNHRG — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

8:00 am: Petrol and diesel prices increase by 25 paise each in Delhi to stand at Rs 89.54/litre and Rs 79.95/litre respectively.

7:45 am: Gangster Gajanan Marne and 8 of his associates have been booked and arrested by police in Kothrud, Pune for taking out a large procession after his release from the jail in a murder case on Monday: Police

7:35 am: Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category with overall AQI standing at 332, as per System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research

7:20 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Department of Horticulture organised a machinery fair in Srinagar yesterday. "Different kinds of agricultural machinery like tractors, power tillers, and spray pumps are being provided to farmers at 50% subsidy," Srinagar officer CL Sharma said.

7:10 am: Agitating farmers paid floral tribute to farmer leader Chhotu Ram on his birth anniversary &gave roses to commuters at Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border y'day. "By giving roses, we want to send a message to govt that we love this country as much as anyone else does," a farmer said

