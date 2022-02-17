New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will continue our focus on the five-state assembly elections - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address key rallies in Punjab's Fazilka and Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:32 hours: Amritsar Congress counsellors Priyanka Sharma, Mandeep Ahuja, Gurjeet Kaur join AAP in presence of Manish Sisodia.

9:15 hours: Uttar Pradesh neither needs 'Bua' (Mayawati) nor 'Babua' (Akhilesh Yadav), the state only needs 'Baba' (Yogi Adityanath), says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

9:10 hours: Just In: India reports 30,757 fresh COVID cases, 541 deaths, and 67,538 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Active case: 3,32,918

Daily positivity rate: 2.61 per cent

Total recoveries: 4,19,10,984

Total vaccination: 1,74,24,36,288

8:37 hours: Mizoram reported 1,571 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 11,344. The positivity rate stands at 25.83 per cent, says state health department.

8:35 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will key poll rallies in Punjab's Fazilka at 12 pm and Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur at 15.50 pm today.

