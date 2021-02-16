New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar for consultation on the roadmap for effective implementation of Union Budget 2021-22 in the infrastructure sector today at 4 pm. A PMO release said the webinar will witness the participation of more than 200 panellists including representatives of major financial institutions and funds, concessionaires and contractors, consultants and subject matter experts.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Feb 16:

8:00 am: Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category, with overall air quality index standing at 323, according to System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)

7:45 am: Maharashtra: Five killed and at least five injured in a collision between multiple vehicles on Mumbai - Pune Expressway near Khopoli last night. The injured were taken to a hospital.

7:30 am: Varanasi: People take holy dip in river Ganga on #BasantPanchami today.

7:15 am: Volunteers collecting money for Ram Temple construction write down the name of households that don't donate. I don't know why they are marking the houses... RSS is doing what the Nazis did in Germany: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

7:00 am: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stand at Rs 89.29/litre (increase by 30 paise) and Rs 79.70/litre (increase by 35 paise), respectively

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan