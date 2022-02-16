New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will continue our focus on the five-state assembly elections - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The polling in Uttarakhand, Goa, and first two phases of Uttar Pradesh has completed so far.

Now, the polling in Punjab will be held on February 20 and in Manipur on February 28 and March 5. The polling for the remaining five phases in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on February 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

11:07 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah gives medals to Delhi Police personnel on the occasion of its platinum jubilee raising day.

10:45 hours: Recently constituted State Investigation Agency (SIA ) with the mandate to investigate crimes connected with terrorism and secessionism, conducted overnight raids at ten different locations in various districts of south and central Kashmir, says Jammu and Kashmir Police.

These raids were primarily focused on the network of JeM. Ten identified persons who were part of OGW modules and taking instructions from JESH terrorist commanders have been arrested, it adds.

10:35 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah releases a special postage stamp commemorating Delhi Police platinum jubilee.

10:02 hours: THERE’S MUCH IN A NAME. Name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition and civilisation. We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture and derogatory to any caste or community, tweets Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

9:47 hours: PM Modi offers prayers at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

9:18 hours: PM Modi will also address a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur today.

9:15 hours: Just In: India reports 30,615 fresh COVID cases (11 per cent higher than yesterday's numbers), 82,988 recoveries, and 514 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active case: 3,70,240

Daily positivity rate: 2.45 per cent

Total recoveries: 4,18,43,446

Total vaccination: 173.86 crore doses

9:02 hours: Let us all contribute towards building a society based on equality, harmony, and coordination by following the path shown by Guru Ravidas ji, tweets President Ram Nath Kovind.

8:52 hours: Today, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also visit the Ravidas Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is expected to accompany them.

8:45 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega public rally in Punjab's Pathankot today. It will be the second of the three BJP rallies to be addressed by PM Modi.

