Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of February 15.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Amid the raging protests over the three contentious farm laws, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will today visit Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor and Meerut to meet farmers and address the 'Kisan Mahapanchayats' there. The Congress leader had also visited Saharanpur on February 10 and meet the farmers protesting against the three laws.

Here are the LIVE Updates from February 15:

12:00 pm: Supreme Court issues notice to Facebook and WhatsApp, seeking their response on a plea challenging WhatsApp's latest privacy policy which was introduced in January this year in India. Matter posted for hearing, four weeks later, reports ANI.

11:58 am: The variety of duties Delhi Police has to undertake, no other Police force in India has to tackle as much. If a foreign power wants to send message via nefarious activities, Delhi is the focal point and Delhi Police remains active for that as well: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

11:23 am: Just In: Union Cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday, reports ANI

10:47 am: Non-bailable warrants issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. The two are involved in the toolkit matter: Delhi Police

10:11 am: Uttarakhand Floods | A total of 8 bodies have been recovered from here (Tapovan tunnel) so far. Operation is still underway, we are working 24/7. 7 bodies have been recovered in Raini, so a total of 15 bodies have been recovered from the two work sites, says NDRF Deputy Commandant Aditya Pratap Singh.

9:40 am: India reports 11,649 new COVID-19 cases, 9,489 discharges, and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,09,16,589

Total discharges: 1,06,21,220

Death toll: 1,55,732

Active cases: 1,39,637

Total Vaccination: 82,85,295

9:40 am: Sensex soars 524.61 points, currently at 52,068.91. Nifty up by 138.80 points, currently at 15,302.10.

9:23 am:

#WATCH Punjab: Amritsar woke up to dense fog this morning. Visuals from earlier this morning.



Amritsar to experience 'Fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later' today, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. pic.twitter.com/Thih0eJHyW — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

8:57 am: Also Read -- 16 labourers killed, several injured as truck overturns in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

8:15 am: Uttarakhand Floods | A total of 53 bodies recovered so far. Rescue operation underway at the Tapovan Tunnel in Joshimath, says State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

7:45 am: Mumbai's air quality improves to 'moderate' from 'poor' category; air quality in Delhi continues to remain in 'very poor' category: System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research

7:40 am: Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 88.99 per litre (increase by Rs 0.26) and Rs 79.35 per litre (increase by Rs 0.29) respectively today.

7:35 am: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to hold Kisan Mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor and Meerut today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma