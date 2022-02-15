New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will continue our focus on the five-state assembly elections - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Till now, polling in Goa, Uttarakhand and two phases of Uttar Pradesh has ended. The polling for the remaining five phases in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on February 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. In Punjab, the polling would be held on February 20 while in the case of Manipur, the elections would be held on February 28 and March 5.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:32 hours: Just In: India reports 27,409 fresh COVID-19 cases, 82,817 recoveries, and 347 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active case: 4,23,127

Daily positivity rate: 2.23 per cent

Total recoveries: 4,17,60,458

Total vaccination: 173.42 crore doses

8:47 hours: Uttarakhand recorded 65.1 per cent polling in the Assembly elections held on Monday, as per Chief Electoral Officer.

8:32 hours: Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik has worked against several BJP candidates to ensure their defeat in this election. He supported BSP candidate contesting against me. He is a traitor. I demand the BJP leadership to sack him from the party, says Sanjay Gupta, party MLA from Laksar.

8:04 hours: Mizoram reported 2,022 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 11,878. The positivity rate stands at 25.54 per cent, says state health department.

7:33 hours: BJP president JP Nadda will also address multiple public rallies in Punjab today.

7:30 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address multiple rallies and hold roadshows in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Amorha and Mainpuri today.

