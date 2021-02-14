Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of February 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today visit Chennai ahead of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and launch several development works in the state. The Prime Minister will also visit Kerala were the assembly polls are slated to be held in April and May this year.

9:30 am: Pulwama Attack | I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019. India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice: Amit Shah

9:25 am: Pulwama Attack | India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

9:05 am: Farmers' Protest | Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait will join seven 'mahapanchayats' in three states from today in protest against the three contentious farm laws that were passed by the Parliament last year.

9:00 am: The Indian Railways will today restart Tejas train operations.

8:55 am: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will today kick-off the party's poll campaign in Assam.

8:50 am: Uttarakhand Glacial Burst | Total 40 bodies recovered, 164 people missing so far, says state government.

8:45 am: Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 88.73 per litre (increase by Rs 0.29) and Rs 79.06 per litre (increase by Rs 0.32) respectively today.

8:40 am: Mumbai's air quality improves to 'poor' from 'very poor' category; air quality continues to remain in 'very poor category in Delhi, says System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

8:35 am: The Prime Minister will also visit Kerala launch several development works in the state today.

8:30 am: PM Modi to visit Chennai ahead of the much-awaited Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 today.

