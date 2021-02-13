New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: We at English Jagran focus on all the top news of the day to provide our readers with a brief idea of what's happening around the world and how it can impact them as citizens of the country.

The Union Health Ministry will administer the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines today to those healthcare workers who took the jab on day 1. So far, over 77.66 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated in India, the Health Ministry has informed.

Here are the LIVE Updates from February 13:

8:17 am: Zahoor Ahmad Rather, a terrorist affiliated with TRF (The Resistance Force) arrested from Samba last night. He had killed one Police personnel in Furrah, Kulgam and three BJP workers in Vessu, Kulgam last year, says Jammu and Kashmir Police

7:58 am: Rs 1,511-crore has been collected for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya, as per data available on Thursday evening, says Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Swami Govind Dev Giri.

7:50 am: The Health Ministry has said that 77,66,319 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. These include 58,65,813 healthcare workers (58.9 per cent of the target number) and 19,00,506 frontline workers (21.2 per cent of the target beneficiaries) whose vaccination started on February 2.

7:45 am: The second dose of coronavirus vaccines will be administered from today to those healthcare workers who took the jab on day 1.

