Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:29 hours: Just In: India reports 44,877 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active case tally stands at 5,37,045 and daily positivity rate is at 3.17 per cent, says Union Health Ministry.

9:12 hours: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will begin his three-day visit to the Philippines today.

8:18 hours: Small leaders of BJP are telling small lies, big leaders are telling big lies, and their top leader is telling the biggest lies. BJP is a party of liars, says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Badaun.

7:43 hours: British had come to loot India, likewise, Kejriwal and his Delhi family such as Raghav Chadha and other outsiders have come to loot Punjab. But Punjab will show them their place, like it did to Mughals, British, says Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

7:25 hours: Mumbai Crime Branch unit 10 has arrested five bogus doctors from Goregaon, for allegedly running a medical clinic without a valid degree, reports ANI.

7:20 hours: Mizoram reported 1,883 recoveries and 1 new death. Active COVID-19 cases stand at 10,802, says state health department.

7:15 hours: After results are announced on March 10, by March 11 all from Congress will join BJP. So I appeal to the people of Goa who want to see the BJP lose, don't vote for Congress. Their vote will go wasted, it will go to the BJP. Give all your votes to AAP, claims Arvind Kejriwal.

