Today, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, along with her sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will address the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Rajasthan. Gandhi had also addressed the Lok Sabha over farmers' protest on Thursday, accusing the government for destroying rural economy with the contentious farm laws.

Meanwhile, we will also focus on the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed a mega rally in West Bengal on Thursday and said that the Centre will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) once the COVID-19 vaccination ends.

Here are the LIVE Updates of February 12:

10:00 pm: India reports 9,309 new COVID-19 cases, 15,858 discharges, and 87 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,08,80,603

Total discharges: 1,05,89,230

Death toll: 1,55,447

Active cases: 1,35,926

Total Vaccination: 75,05,010

9:25 am: It is the responsibility of the Prime Minister to protect the territory of this country. How he does it is his problem, not mine, says Rahul Gandhi

9:25 am: The PM is a coward who cannot stand up to the Chinese. He is spitting on the sacrifice of our army. He is betraying the sacrifice of our army. Nobody in India should be allowed to do it, says Rahul Gandhi.

9:25 am: Yesterday, Defence Minister made a statement on the situation in Eastern Ladakh. Now, we find our troops are now going to be stationed at Finger 3. Finger 4 is our territory. Now, we've moved from Finger 4 to Finger 3. Why has Mr Modi given up our territory to the Chinese, says Rahul Gandhi

8:54 am: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor and Meerut on February 15, reports ANI.

8:45 am: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch India's first CNG tractor today.

8:35 am: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 420 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, at 08.01 hours today, says National Center for Seismology.

8:30 am: Just In: Uttarakhand Assembly session to be held from March 1 to March 10, reports ANI.

8:10 am: Rahul Gandhi will also hold a press briefing today over farmers' protest.

8:10 am: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Rajasthan today in presence of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

