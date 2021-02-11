Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of February 11.

From the raging farmers' protest on the outskirts of Delhi to the high voltage West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 to Parliament Budget Session

Here are the LIVE Updates from February 11:

9:02 am: Due to technical issue at Jogeshwari station, all up and down suburban train services between Churchgate to Virar stations are running late by 10 to 15 minutes, says Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Western Railway.

8:45 am: Uttarakhand Floods | Drilling operation started by rescue teams at 2:00 AM today to peep into tunnel 12 to 13 meters below: ITBP

8:21 am: Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category, with overall air quality index standing at 320, says System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research

7:56 am: President Joe Biden, spoke today with President Xi Jinping of China. President shared his greetings with Chinese people on Lunar New Year. President affirmed his priorities of protecting American people’s security, prosperity and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific, says White House.

7:30 am: She (Mamata Banerjee) considers herself a Royal Bengal Tiger. Real tigers don't call themselves tiger. Now her situation is that of a cat. Even her party members and administrative officers don't fear her, says West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

7:30 am: Dense to very dense fog observed in many pockets over Punjab; in isolated pockets over east UP; moderate to dense fog observed in isolated pockets over Haryana, Saurashtra and Kutch and north Rajasthan and shallow to moderate fog in a few pockets over Delhi and west UP, says Indian Meteorological Department

7:25 am: Mizoram reported two cases of COVID-19 yesterday, taking total active cases to 22, says state government

