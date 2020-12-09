New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the deadly coronavirus pandemic to farmers' protest along the borders of the national capital against the three agricultural laws, we at English Jagran will be covering all the top developments of the day today to give our readers a brief insight of what's happening around the world.

Today we will focus on coronavirus and its vaccine development across the country. In a significant development, three COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer, are under active consideration of India's drug regulator and there is hope that early licensure is possible for all or any of them, the Centre said. Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a span of 24 hours was recorded below 27,000 after nearly five months on Tuesday, taking India's infection tally to over 97 lakh, while total recoveries surged to 91.78 lakh.

Here are the LIVE Updates of December 9:

9:00 am: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda to inaugurate party's West Bengal State Election Office, participate in 'Aar Noi Annay' Jansampark Rally in Bhwanipur Vidhan Sabha and hold a meeting with representatives from slum community, in West Bengal today.

8:40 am: 2 raids done by Central Crime Branch (CCB). One prostitution racket unearthed & 4 women of foreign nationality rescued. In 2nd case, a cricket betting racket busted, betting was being done for INDvAUS T20 match. Rs 4.5 Lakhs seized: Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime

8:35 am: Two unidentified terrorists killed in the encounter that is underway at Tiken area of Pulwama. More details awaited.

8:25 am: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB arrests an absconding accused Regel Mahakal. He'll be produced before court today. He used to supply drugs to Anuj Keshwani (another accused) who further supplied it to others. NCB is conducting raids at Milat Nagar, Lokhandwala; drugs seized.

8:15 am: Delhi: 64 Heads of Missions in India leave for Hyderabad, where they are scheduled to visit Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Ltd, in continuation of the briefing by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The facilities are developing #COVID19 vaccine

8:00 am: A layer of fog engulfs Delhi this morning. India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts 'Moderate Fog' for the national capital, for today

Posted By: Talib Khan