New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will keep a tab on the COVID-19 pandemic and the new Omicron variant. India's Omicron tally saw a massive spike on Sunday after 17 cases were reported in a day that sparked fear among health authorities. The Centre, amid this, has urged people to follow appropriate COVID behaviour to check Omicron's spread.

Here are the LIVE Updates of December 9:

8:30 am: IMA, Dehradun has cancelled Commandant's Parade (final rehearsal parade ahead of final passing out parade) that was scheduled to take place today. The decision regarding holding passing out parade will be taken after receiving instructions from Army HQ: IMA PRO Col Himani Pant

8:15 am: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reaches the chopper crash site near Coonoor in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu 13 people including CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife lost their lives in the accident on Wednesday.

8:10 am: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Amendment) Bill 2021' in Rajya Sabha for consideration & passing today

7:55 am: India is against use of chemical weapons by anybody, anywhere, at any time & under any circumstances. We've consistently maintained that any probe into use of chemical weapons must be impartial, credible & objective: Prathik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UN

7:45 am: Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 208 (overall) in the 'poor' category, as per SAFAR-India

7:30 am: There is no case of #Omicron variant in the state. As per guidelines, testing is done at airports. All precautions are being taken. Health officials are doing door to door vaccination in the less vaccinated areas: Punjab Health Minister Om Prakash Soni

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan