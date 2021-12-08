New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will keep a tab on the COVID-19 pandemic and the new Omicron variant. India's Omicron tally saw a massive spike on Sunday after 17 cases were reported in a day that sparked fear among health authorities. The Centre, amid this, has urged people to follow appropriate COVID behaviour to check Omicron's spread.

Here are the LIVE Updates of December 8:

9:30 am: India reports 8,439 new #COVID19 cases, 9,525 recoveries, and 195 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 93,733 Total recoveries: 3,40,89,137 Death toll: 4,73,952 Total vaccination: 129.5 crore doses

7:45 am: Omicron does not appear to cause more severe disease than previous Covid variants, and is "highly unlikely" to fully dodge vaccine protections, a top WHO official told AFP Tuesday.

7:40 am: Odisha | 9 students of Govt. Residential School tested Covid positive in Jajpur dist. 182 students & 11 teachers of the school had undergone tests for Covid-19. Out of which, 9 students tested positive. We've sanitized the school: Dr Biranchi Narayan Barik, CDMO, Jajpur

7:25 am: A 39-year-old person who had returned from South Africa and had tested positive in RT-PCR, has tested negative for #Omicron variant after genome sequencing: DPR Chandigarh

7:15 am: Spread of the new COVID variant Omicron has necessitated sending test samples in suspected Omicron cases for genome sequence testing... Arrangements would be made to get the test reports quickly: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

7:00 am: We have already initiated action to establish a genome sequencing lab in the state. Health Secretary has been instructed to look into the needs of procuring necessary equipment and experts for the purpose: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan