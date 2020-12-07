Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of December 7.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the deadly coronavirus pandemic to farmers' protest along the borders of the national capital against the three agricultural laws, we at English Jagran will be covering all the top developments of the day today to give our readers a brief insight of what's happening around the world. So stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of December 7:

7:58 am: A thick layer of fog engulfs Delhi; visuals from Dhaula Kuan.

7:45 am: Nepal to announce revised height of Mt Everest on Tuesday, reports ANI.

7:23 am: Google has removed a number of browser extensions of online conglomerate IAC/InterActive Corp for 'policy violations' and is reviewing 'enforcement options': Reuters

7:18 am: PM Modi to inaugurate the construction work of Agra Metro Project today via video conferencing.

