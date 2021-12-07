New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will keep a tab on the COVID-19 pandemic and the new Omicron variant. India's Omicron tally saw a massive spike on Sunday after 17 cases were reported in a day that sparked fear among health authorities. The Centre, amid this, has urged people to follow appropriate COVID behaviour to check Omicron's spread.

Here are the LIVE Updates of December 7:

10:55 am: It's very imp for all of us that we put our heads together&support each other if there's a disaster in any of our nations. There have been various disasters which incl some natural, some man-made. To top it all we have virus generated pandemics for which we've to be prepared: CDS

10:45 am: We see that now (In COVID-19) #Omicron is there, whether it is going to mutate in other forms, we have to remain prepared for it: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat at curtain raiser of PANEX-21

10:30 am: The emergence of new variants and resurgence of cases suggest that the pandemic of #COVID19 is far from over: Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at curtain raiser of PANEX-21

10:15 am: Returning to duties will give a very strong message of nationalistic, moralistic & rational approach in these most challenging times for yourself as well as for poor & common men of our beloved country for it's they who suffer from such strike: Directorate General Of Health Services

10:00 am: I once again appeal to you to return to duties & lend your support to Health Minister & MoHFW who are trying their best to solve the sub judice matter: Directorate General Of Health Services appeals to protesting doctors They're protesting over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

9:25 am: WHO's Strategic Advisory groups of experts to meet today on immunogenicity, effectiveness, safety, evidence, and consideration for booster dose vaccination.

9:00 am: India reports 6,822 new cases (lowest in 558 days), 10,004 recoveries and 220 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload currently stands at 95,014 - lowest in 554 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 128.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

8:00 am: Gujarat | Till now no case of #Omicron reported here. 85 passengers from high-risk countries have arrived here & as per SoP, they're instructed to be in-home quarantine. On the 8th day, their RT-PCR test will also be done: Sudhir Patel, Dy Municipal Commissioner, Vadodara

7:45 am: Over 85 pc eligible population inoculated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says Mansukh Mandaviya

7:30 am: Rajasthan | All 9 #Omicron variant patients are asymptotic. We are taking the matter seriously and are doing contact tracing and taking effective measures: Dr Narottam Sharma, CMHO Jaipur

7:15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) today and dedicate to the nation, development projects worth over Rs 9600 crores.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan