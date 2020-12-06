New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The novel infection, which was first reported in December last year in China's Wuhan, has affected more than 93 lakh people in India and claimed over 1.39 lakh lives. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the country will get its first COVID-19 vaccine in "few weeks".

Here are the LIVE updates from December 6:

7:25 am: If Suvendu Adhikari joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) then this government will fall before election. By this, I mean many people will leave the party (TMC), says BJP MP Arjun Singh

7:21 am: PM Modi to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building on December 10.

7:15 am: The novel coronavirus has affected more than 93 lakh people in India and claimed over 1.39 lakh lives in India so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma