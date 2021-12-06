New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In our today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will keep a tab on Russian president Vladimir Putin's India today. Putin's India visit is crucial for New Delhi as it will sign several key agreements with Moscow over the defence, trade and energy sectors.

Besides, we will also focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and the new Omicron variant. India's Omicron tally saw a massive spike on Sunday after 17 cases were reported in a day that sparked fear among health authorities. The Centre, amid this, has urged people to follow appropriate COVID behaviour to check Omicron's spread.

Here are the LIVE updates from the day:

11:16 hours: India-Russia partnership is unique. We are very conscious in a world of rapid geopolitical changes it has in fact has been remarkably steady and strong. We are very satisfied with our bilateral relations in the state of our cooperation, says EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

11:00 hours: I would like to reaffirm what you said about the nature of Russia-India relationship. We're awaiting 2+2 format meeting today. Significant documents drafted for signing following today's events, says Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.

10:44 hours: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

10:05 hours: Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.

9:59 hours: BREAKING: 43 students of Chalmeda AnandRao Institute of Medical Sciences in Telangana's Bommakal have tested positive for COVID-19, says Karimnagar District Medical Health Officer.

9:28 hours: No day goes when atrocities are not committed against those from the weaker sections in the state. We don't see many media reports on such incidents, they (state government) know how to manage the media, says Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

9:16 hours: BREAKING: India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases and 8,834 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload in India currently stands at 98,416, the lowest in 552 days, says Union Health Ministry.

8:38 hours: Assam reports 101 new COVID-19 cases, 158 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, says state health department.

Total cases 6,17,576

Total recoveries 6,08,966

Death toll 6,120

Active cases 1,143

8:03 hours: Light intensity rain/ drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Ballabhgarh) Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours, says IMD.

7:47 hours: I don't want to fall to that level... People who called Osama as 'Osama Ji' and say that they'll restore Article 370 when they come to power... public will decide as to who is a traitor, who isn't, says Jyotiraditya Scindia.

7:30 hours: Today, Russian president Vladimir Putin will India where he is expected to sign several key agreements over defence, trade and energy sectors.

7:15 hours: Hello and welcome to the 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog of English Jagran where you can catch all the LIVE Updates of the day.

