Today our focus will be on the coronavirus pandemic which has afflicted nearly 97 lakh people across the country and has killed nearly 1.40 lakh people. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Centre has been focusing on providing the COVID-19 vaccine to the people of the country as soon as possible. PM Modi on Friday also held an all-party meet to discuss the COVID-19 situation and said that the experts believe that the vaccine will be out in few weeks which will be first administered to 1 crore health workers from public and private sectors.

Here are the LIVE Updates of December 5:

11:35 pm: West Bengal: A drug peddler was arrested with 3.7 kgs of heroin near Esplanade under Hare Street Police Station area in Kolkata yesterday, say Kolkata Police

11:15 am: Haryana minister Anil Vij announces he has tested positive for COVID-19. On November 20, he was administered a dose of Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala, as part of its third phase trial.

11:00 am: Earthquake of magnitude of 3.4 at Ritcher scale hit Tezpur, Assam at 10:46 am today: National Centre for Seismology

10:40 am: PM held all-party meeting & now they're saying State & Centre will decide the price, how can it be? In Bihar, they gave assurance that vaccination will be free. We demand vaccine should be given to each Indian free of cost: Maharashtra Minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik

10:30 am: Depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram coast remained practically stationary during the past 30 hours. The Depression is likely to remain practically stationary over the same region and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during next 12 hours: IMD

10:15 am: Uttarakhand: Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda reaches Dehradun. He will take part in an event later today.

9:50 am: Puducherry: Waterlogging in several parts of Puducherry following heavy rainfall; visuals from Rainbow Nagar.

9:40 am: With 36,652 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 96,08,211 With 512 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,39,700. Total active cases at 4,09,689 Total discharged cases at 90,58,822 with 42,533 new discharges in the last 24 hrs

9:30 am: National Investigation Agency (NIA) yesterday filed a supplementary charge-sheet in a special court in Mohali in Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) narco-terror case, the agency says

9:15 am: Tamil Nadu: Severe waterlogging in various parts of Rameswaram following heavy rainfall in the region; visuals from Natarajapuram area

9:00 am: Karnataka: Pro-Kannada groups have called for a bandh today against the formation of Maratha Development Authority

8:40 am: Delhi: Smog engulfs parts of the national capital; visuals from Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway.

8:25 am: Jhatikara border (Delhi-Haryana border) is open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available open borders to Haryana are - Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera: Delhi Traffic Police

8:15 am: Many states have already brought in the bills. We are also in the process of bringing bills against 'love jihad' and a complete ban on cow slaughter: Karnataka Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan

8:10 am: Karnataka: Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a bandh today against state govt's decision to form Maratha Development Authority. Visuals from Shivaji Nagar in Bengaluru.

7:50 am: Tamil Nadu: Jawahar Karthikeyan, from Coimbatore, enters Asian Records Academy of walking highest number of footsteps in 6 hours by an individual in male category. He says, "In 5 hours I have exceeded the minimum requirement of walking 36,000 footsteps.

7:40 am: Depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram District coast remained practically stationary during past 24 hours & lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 4th December over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram District coast: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

7:25 am: Haryana: A delegation of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders met Home Minister Anil Vij seeking withdrawal of cases against farmers during the protest. Digvijay Chautala said, "Home Minister has assured us that he will look into the matter & discuss the issue with Chief Minister

7:10 am: We are thankful to Dushyant Dave has offered to help farmers legally. Govt should think if senior lawyers of the country are saying that these laws are not in the interest of the farmers then Govt should think about it: Advocate HS Phoolka.

7:00 am: If they (farmers) want to fight any case in High Court & Supreme Court then I am ready to appear for them free of charge. I stand with farmers: Advocate Dushyant Dave & president of Supreme Court Bar Association after meeting members of Sangharsh Committee of farmers.

