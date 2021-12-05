New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In our 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' breaking blog, we at English Jagran will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant. So far, four cases of the new strain have been detected in India. Experts suggest that people must continue following appropriate COVID behaviour to check the spread of the new variant.

Besides COVID-19, we will also focus on cyclone Jawad that has weakened into a deep depression on its way to Odisha. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that 'very heavy' to 'heavy' rainfall will lash 13 districts of Odisha on Sunday.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

11:24 hours: Until Pakistan stops sending terrorists to India and dropping drugs and weapons in our areas via drones, it is useless and futile to hold any trade-related talks with Pakistan, says Congress MP Manish Tewari.

11:12 hours: More than 35,000 jawans of the country's police force, BSF and CAPF have sacrificed their lives for the country. On behalf of the country, I pay tribute to all the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 57th BSF Raising Day.

11:07 hours: Border Security Force is the first line of defence. For our government, border security means national security. We are committed to provide world-class technologies to BSF for border security, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 57th BSF Raising Day.

10:32 hours: BREAKING: It is a moment of great pride as over 50 per cent of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated, says Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

10:15 hours: On December 7, PM Modi will inaugurate developmental projects worth over Rs 9600 crore in Gorakhpur. PM will inaugurate the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant. AIIMS-Gorakhpur is also ready and the PM will inaugurate it. Previous governments didn't work for development of this region of the state, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

9:53 hours: Just In: India reports 8,895 new cases, 2,796 deaths in the last 24 hours, active caseload in India stands at 99,155. 2,426 reconciled deaths by Bihar adjusted in today's database. Also, Kerala clears backlog of 263 deaths. Hence deaths showing a spike, says Union Health Ministry.

9:35 hours: There is low visibility at Pune due to fog. Current visibility is below 100m. As a result, all flights are delayed for the next few hours, says Pune Airport.

9:30 hours: Indian Army to take part in the 11th edition of exercise 'EKUVERIN' between India and Maldives to be conducted at Kadhdhoo Island, Maldives from 6 to 19 December, says Union Defence Ministry.

9:25 hours: Just In: The government of Puducherry makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect.

9:07 hours: The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. High-level SIT will investigate and justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections, tweets Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

8:43 hours: The last few years have borne great witness to the transformation of the lives of the average Indians -- empowering them and enabling them to deliver their potential. The lives of Indians are getting better with each passing day, says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

8:10 hours: Following a religion is an academic activity to know yourself and shouldn't become a cause for blood-shed and activities against the country. Left and Liberals are responsible for bitterness between us (Hindu-Muslim). Congress amplified it for vote bank, says Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

7:55 hours: Haryana Government has suggested (to the Central Government) that the area of the state in the radius of up to 100 km around Delhi should be kept in the National Capital Region (NCR) and the districts that don't fall in this area should be taken out of NCR, says Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

7:50 hours: Congress' Rahul Gandhi will visit Prayagraj today ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year.

