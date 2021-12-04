New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In our today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will continue our focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant that was detected in South Africa last week. Till now, India has reported just two cases of Omicron, but the tally is expected to rise as the genome sequencing of several suspected cases is yet to be done.

Amid this, the Centre has urged people not to panic, but to take all necessary precautions, including usage of facemasks. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO), which has Omicron as a 'variant of concern', has urged Asia-Pacific countries to boost up their health infrastructure and increase vaccination to tackle Omicron.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

7:49 hours: Also Read - India pins hopes on 5 COVID-19 vaccines for children to avoid a possible third wave

7:30 hours: West Bengal reports 608 COVID-19 cases, 13 fatalities. Infection tally rises to 16,18,016, death toll 19,523. The state now has 7,670 active cases of the disease, says state health department.

7:15 hours: Canada has confirmed 15 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus and severe illness trends across the country could start to rise again, public health officials have said, reports Reuters.

7:10 hours: A man, who returned from the UK on November 21, tested positive for COVID-19 on November 26. Samples of his mother and house help have been sent for testing. The man's sample has been sent for genome sequencing, says Kozhikode District Medical Officer Dr Ummer Farook.

7:05 hours: 13 out of 297 foreign returnees have given wrong mobile numbers and addresses to the administration. The details that they provided to us have been given to LIU (Local Intelligence Unit) to find out their whereabouts, says Meerut CMO Dr Akhilesh Mohan.

7:00 hours: Hello and welcome to the 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog of English Jagran. Here you can catch all the LIVE Updates of the day.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma