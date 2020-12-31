New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of December 31:

12:40 pm: Maharashtra: A 3-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Pen town of Raigad district on 29th December "Accused arrested, detailed investigation underway by a special team of investigators," says Raigad SP

12:30 pm: Sec 144 imposed in the affected area in Radi. Rapid Response Team constituted to collect samples from poultry farms there. If bird flu is found to have infected poultry in a chicken farm then the chickens will be culled&suitable compensation will be given: Jhalawar Collector,Raj.

12:25 pm: There has been a slight increase in the number of people joining terrorist ranks in comparison to 2019. However, the positive aspect is that 70 per cent of them were either eliminated or arrested. The shelf life of terrorists has decreased: #JammuAndKashmir DGP Dilbag Singh

12:20 pm: There has been a significant decline in terrorist-related incidents this year in comparison to 2018 and 2019: #JammuAndKashmir DGP Dilbag Singh

12:15 pm: So far, 15 policemen have lost their lives due to #COVID19 while performing their duties. Total 3,500 policemen detected COVID positive so far but most of them have recovered now: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh in Jammu

12:10 pm: I appeal to the people of the country that fight against #COVID19 is the one against an unknown enemy. Be careful about such rumours and as responsible citizens refrain from forwarding messages on social media without checking: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

12:05 pm: In our country, rumours spread quickly. Different people for their personal gains or due to irresponsible behaviour spread various rumours. Maybe rumours will be spread when vaccination begins, some have already begun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

12:00 pm: Earlier, I said, 'Dawai nahi toh dheelai nahi'. Now, I am saying 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai (caution) bhi'. Our mantra for the year 2021 is 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi': Prime Minister Narendra Modi

11:55 am: India has emerged as the nerve center of global health. In the year 2021, we have to strengthen India's role in healthcare: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

11:45 am: Four patients have been found to be positive for the new strain of Coronavirus in Delhi. Flights have been banned and more passengers are not arriving. We are tracing & monitoring people who have already arrived: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

11:30 am: The number of new cases of COVID19 infection in the country are decreasing now. We are preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in the next year: PM Narendra Modi

11:20 am: 'Swasthya hi sampada hai', the year 2020 has taught us this well. It has been a year full of challenges: PM Narendra Modi

11:10 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of AIIMS at Rajkot, Gujarat, via video conferencing

11:00 am: Kerala Assembly passes resolution against the three farm laws brought by the Central Government. The resolution says, 'farmers' genuine concerns should be addressed and the Centre should withdraw all three farm laws

10:50 am: A total of 25 cases of mutant United Kingdom virus detected in India after genome sequencing. Four new cases found by NIV, Pune and one new case sequenced in IGIB, Delhi. All 25 persons are in physical isolation at health facilities: Union Ministry of Health

10:40 am: BJP MLA O. Rajagopal opposes the resolution moved by Kerala CM opposing Centre's farm laws "Similar farm laws were promised by Congress in their poll manifesto. CPI(M) also demanded to bring in such laws. Now,both parties are opposing it. Farmers shouldn't be misguided,"he says.

10:30 am: Earlier, the hotel industry used to contribute 22% to the state's revenue but today it is down to nearly zero per cent. 20-25% hotels haven't even re-opened yet. We demand that night curfew hour should begin from 9pm onwards, not 7pm: G Luniwal, Pres, #Jaipur Hotel Associati

10:15 am: Madhya Pradesh:'Shiksha Ki Deewar' & 'Neki Ki Deewar' at Indore's Adarsh Rd have been set up for people to donate books & clothes respectively,which can be collected by those in need from these points. A local says,"It's good initiative by govt,should be emulated in all cities."

10:00 am: Rajasthan's Mount Abu recorded minus 4 degrees Celsius yesterday, as per India Meteorological Department

9:50 am: The current situation makes it clear that if this agitation continues, it will seriously affect Kerala. There is no doubt that Kerala will starve if the supply of food items from other states stops: State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

9:40 am: India reports 21,821 new COVID-19 cases, 26,139 recoveries, and 299 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,02,66,674 Active cases: 2,57,656 Total recoveries: 98,60,280 Death toll: 1,48,738

9:30 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moves resolution against Centre's farm laws in the special Session of State Assembly.

9:20 am: Thiruvananthapuram: Special Session of Kerala Assembly over Centre's #FarmLaws underway

9:15 am: Nilgiri Mountain Railway services resume operations from today: Southern Railway

9:00 am: Thrissur: Three people killed after seven vehicles including lorries and cars collided at Kuthiran, today morning

8:50 am: People should not think that they can escape if they drink and drive just because breathalysers are not being used in view of COVID. We can always collect blood samples & examine its alcohol content. Action will be taken against offenders: S Chaitanya, #Mumbai Police Spokesperson

8:40 am: Tourists have started coming to #Goa now. The tourists should follow all #COVID19 protocols including wearing masks and maintaining social gathering: Manohar Ajgaonkar, Goa Deputy CM and Tourism Minister

8:35 am: Night curfew to remain in place from 11 pm today to 6 am tomorrow. Section 144 to remain imposed prohibiting gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops & boats. We'll keep watch using drones: S Chaitanya, #Mumbai Police spox

8:25 am: The three-match Commonwealth Bank ODI series between the Australian and Indian women’s teams originally scheduled for January 2021 will be postponed until next season, with plans to expand the tour to include an additional three Twenty20 Internationals: Cricket Australia

8:15 am: Delhi Disaster Management Authority imposes night curfew in Delhi; Not more than five persons to assemble at public place, no new year celebration events, no gatherings at public places permitted from 11pm of 31st Dec to 6am of 1st Jan and 11pm of 1 Jan to 6am of 2nd Jan

8:00 am; Karnataka: Mangaluru Police Commissioner issues prohibitory orders from 1800 hrs on 31st Dec to 0600 hrs on 1st Jan. Gathering of 5 or more people & celebration of new year in public prohibited. Hotels, malls, restuarants, clubs, pubs etc shall not organise any special events

7:45 am: In order to control the spread of Covid-19, it is mandatory for devotees coming to the Magh Mela, Prayagraj and Sant Samagam, Mathura and other fairs to bring negative test report conducted within 5 days: Government of Uttar Pradesh

7:30 am: Kerala Government has issued an order prohibiting all public gatherings as part of New Year celebrations. All celebrations on New Year eve (December 31) should cease by 10 PM

7:15 am: PM Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of AIIMS at Rajkot in Gujarat via video conferencing today

7:00 am: Madhya Pradesh: More the 24 people have been arrested in connection to the stone pelting incident in Gautampura of Indore. "Yesterday some were stones pelted at a procession in Gautampura. More than 4 cases have been registered in this regard," says DIG, Indore City

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan