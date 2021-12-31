New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at English Jagran will continue our focus on the rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in India. The Centre has said that 'precautionary dose' of vaccines will "mitigate the severity of infection" as Omicron cases breach 1,000-mark in India. It has also urged people to take all necessary precautions and asked states and union territories (UTs) to keep a tight vigil to control the rising cases.

Meanwhile, we also keep a tab on the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay a visit to Ram Lalla and the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya and address three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:08 hours: Delhi AQI is presently at 308 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR.

8:56 hours: Minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius and 7.0 degrees Celsius recorded at Safdarjung and Palam respectively today in Delhi, says IMD.

8:34 hours: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair meeting of GST Council today.

8:17 hours: International passengers testing positive for COVID upon arrival at the IGI Airport to isolate at institutional designated paid and free facilities set up by in various districts, says Delhi government.

8:10 hours: A terrorist identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather, affiliated with terror outfit JeM along with 2 other unidentified terrorists neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar late night. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered, says IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

7:40 hours: Mizoram reports 243 new COVID-19 cases. Active caseload at 1,658 and positivity rate is at 9.69 per cent, says state health department.

7:35 hours: Amit Shah will also hold a roadshow in Bareilly at 3.30 pm, and then address a public meeting in Bareilly at 5.00 pm.

7:28 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Ayodhya today and address three public meetings. In a statement issued here, the Uttar Pradesh BJP said Shah will visit the Hanumangarhi temple (in Ayodhya) on Friday at 10.30 am, and then will have a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla at 11.00 am. After this, at around 11.30 am, he will address a public meeting. At 1.00 pm, Shah will address a public meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma