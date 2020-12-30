New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from December 30:

8:05 am: Total 20 UK returnees to India have tested positive for the new COVID strain so far

7:55 am: No meaningful outcome of talks with China on LAC standoff, status quo remains: Rajnath Singh

7:45 am: It is necessary to follow all #COVID19 protocols. No events to be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission during New Year celebration. Gathering of more than 100 people will not be allowed: Abhishek Prakash, District Magistrate, Lucknow

7:30 am: Anglo-Indian women who reached Andhra Pradesh escaping isolation tested positive for UK strain of COVID

7:15 am: West Bengal: Several BJP workers were injured after they were attacked by alleged TMC workers at Bhutar More in Nandigram.

7:00 am: The coronavirus variant found in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Colorado (US), reports Reuters quoting state’s governor

Posted By: Talib Khan