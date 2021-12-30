New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at English Jagran will continue our focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising Omicron cases across the globe. In India, the Omicron tally has crossed the 900-mark that has forced several states and union territories (UTs) to reimpose restrictions and curbing New Year celebrations to avoid a third possible wave of the pandemic.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

7:29 hours: Dehradun administration mandates negative COVID certificate not older than 72 hours for entry into the district, reports ANI.

7:14 hours: Five more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Karnataka, tally now 43, says state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

