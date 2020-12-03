New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on the farmers' protest against the three agricultural acts. Amid the raging protests, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will likely meet Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today. The meeting will likely take place around 9.30 am. The farmers have turned down the Centre's proposal of a special committee to resolve differences and are demanding the agricultural acts to be scrapped.

Here are the LIVE updates from December 3:

7:58 am: The state administration has deployed two teams of NDRF in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam in wake of the Cyclone Burevi.

Three teams of NDRF have also been deployed in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli.

7:42 am: The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. Tikri border, Jharoda Border, Jhatikra Border are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic: Delhi Traffic Police

7:23 am: The Maharashtra government has cleared a proposal to rename all residential colonies having caste-based names. Cabinet Minister Aslam Sheikh said that during these caste-based colonies were established during British rule, to divide people and it has been now decided to rename them on people who undertook social service for the country.

7:19 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will likely meet Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today at around 9.30 am.

