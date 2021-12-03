New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In our today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will continue focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant, detected first in South Africa last week. So far, India has reported two cases of the new strain, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that contacts of those patients have been traced and isolated. However, the Health Ministry has urged people not to panic, but to keep following appropriate COVID-19 norms to avoid the third wave.

Meanwhile, several travel restrictions have been reimposed in several other countries to contain Omicron which is suspected to be five times more infectious than the other known variants of COVID-19. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that travel restrictions won't help much in controlling Omicron.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:21 hours: Just In: India reports 9,216 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 99,976 in India, says Union Health Ministry.

9:02 hours: As of 29 November, 99 countries provided for ease of travel for fully vaccinated Indians based on recognition of India’s Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates either through mutual recognition or through their universally applicable health protocols, says Ministry of External Affairs.

8:41 hours: The Ministry has taken up with foreign govts the need for easing travel restrictions on Indian students in foreign universities. Travel restrictions eased for Indian students to travel to many countries including the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Germany and others, says Ministry of External Affairs.

7:53 hours: BREAKING: Nepal imposes ban on entry from nine countries, including Hong Kong, due to Omicron variant of COVID-19.

7:42 hours: We are conducting contact tracing. I will be holding a meeting with health experts at 1 pm today. I have spoken to Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, he will get back to me with some guidelines, says Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai amid fears over Omicron variant.

7:25 hours: Though these are early days, it's seen in South Africa and other affected European countries that Omicron causes mild illness. 2 cases detected in India are also either mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic, says Fortis Escorts Heart Institute Executive Director Dr Ahok Seth.

7:20 hours: Coronavirus variants will keep coming. We don't need to panic but remain cautious and proactive. We can protect ourselves from any variant if we're fully vaccinated and observe COVID appropriate behaviour, says Fortis Escorts Heart Institute Executive Director Dr Ahok Seth.

7:15 hours: New York state has confirmed five cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant, says Governor Kathy Hochul.

