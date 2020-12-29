New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of December 29:

8:00 am: Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor' from 'very poor' category, with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 280: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)

7:50 am: India vs Australia 2nd Test match, Day 4: Australia bowled out, India need 70 runs to win

7:40 am: Karnataka: Body of SL Dharmegowda, Deputy Speaker of State Legislative Council was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru. A suicide note has been recovered.

7:25 am: AIADMK and BJP are still together and our alliance is strong: Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan

7:15 am: Valsad: More than 100 people gathered at a wedding function of BJP Dharampur Taluka chief's nephew. "COVID-19 guidelines were flouted at the sangeet ceremony. Case has been registered against 11 people & 8 were arrested," says Police.

7:00 am: South Africa bans alcohol sales, tightens curfew in new COVID-19 restrictions: Reuters

