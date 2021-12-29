New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates', we at English Jagran will continue our focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising Omicron cases in India. Omicron tally in India has crossed the grim mark of 600 with experts warning that it could trigger a third wave of the pandemic in the country. Amid this, several states have reimposed curbs and urged people to keep New Year celebrations low key to check the cases.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Decemeber 29:

10:15 am: Chennai | Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian & Health Secy J Radhakrishnan inspect Ashok Nagar COVID containment zone Sanitisation program being conducted in this area. 23,000 tests conducted in Chennai y'day, to be ramped up in the coming days, says the minister.

9:55 am: Delhi | Resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital continue their strike against the delay in NEET-PG counselling. We're facing problems in getting medical treatment here, but the doctors are raising valid demands after working through COVID19 pandemic, says a patient's relative.

9:45 am: Correction | A meeting of the Council of Ministers* is scheduled to be held in Delhi today

9:30 am: 781 Omicron cases in India so far. 9,195 new COVID19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, active caseload at 77,002

9:20 AM: Kerala: Two more SDPI workers arrested in connection with the murder of BJP OBC Morcha State Secretary Renjith Sreenivasan in Alappuzha on 19th December. Till now, 7 SDPI workers have been arrested.

9:05 am: Delhi | With rising Covid19 cases amid increasing Omicron threat, city buses run at 50% seating capacity Our focus is to avoid crowding inside the bus and make sure there is physical distancing, everyone is wearing masks and following Covid guidelines: Vikas, bus marshal

8:55 am: Cast one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Party...we will provide liquor for just Rs 70. If we have more revenue left, then, will provide liquor for just Rs 50: Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju in Vijayawada yesterday

8:45 am: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab from 30th December to 1st January. He will lead AAP's 'Victory march' in Chandigarh on 30th Dec, and visit Patiala and Amritsar on 31st Dec and 1st January, respectively.

8:30 am: Gujarat: Kite makers in Surat say that the price of kites has gone up before Uttarayan kite festival due to an increase in the cost of raw materials This year's business is 20-25% better than the previous year. The price of kites has also increased: Jayesh Bhai, a kite seller

8:15 am: COVID19 | Mizoram reports 207 new cases; Active caseload at 1,483, positivity rate at 6.70%

8:00 am: Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's statue installed in Panaji, Goa. To inspire youth &take football to next level in the state, country, we came up with this statue. We want our children to become like this legendary footballer, who is a global legend:Goa Minister Michael Lobo

7:50 am: For New Year celebrations on December 31st all hotels/restaurants/malls/cinemas have been instructed to allow only fully vaccinated people. For vaccination, about 8.24 lakh vaccinated with 1st dose & about 5.40 lakh with 2nd dose vaccine: G Sriramulu, Director Health, Puducherry

7:40 am: Congress-led UPA (during 2008 Malegaon blast) conspired against 'bhagwa' (saffron)...linked it with terrorism. They attempted to misuse (probe) agency officers to arrest people so as to defame religious leaders, but failed miserably: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

7:30 am: Novavax & Serum Institute announced that Drugs Controller General of India has granted emergency use authorization for Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant; vaccine will be manufactured by SII under brand name Covovax: Novavax

