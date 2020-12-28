Here are the LIVE updates from December 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first driverless metro rail today in Delhi. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that PM Modi will inaugurate driverless train operations on its Magenta Line via video conferencing at 11 am today.

8:01 am: US President Donald Trump signes COVID-19 relief bill.

"I'm signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits...add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution and much more," he says.

7:28 am: PM Modi will also flag off 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal today via video conferencing.

7:22 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first driverless metro train today in Delhi via video conferencing.

