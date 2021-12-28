New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates', we at English Jagran will continue our focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising Omicron cases in India. Omicron tally in India has crossed the grim mark of 550 with experts warning that it could trigger a third wave of the pandemic in the country. Amid this, several states have reimposed curbs and urged people to keep New Year celebrations low key to check the cases.

Here are the LIVE Updates of December 28:

7:50 am: PM Narendra Modi to visit Kanpur today, to address the 54th convocation at IIT Kanpur after which he will inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project & the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project

7:40 am: Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) calls for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 "in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors."

7:30 am: Doctors' protest at ITO | FIR registered under Section 188 and other sections for causing obstruction in the duty of police personnel, and damaging public property during the protest: Delhi Police

7:20 am: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan