Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today via his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast of the year, PM Modi said on Sunday that people have supported 'vocal for local' campaign and asked manufacturers and industry leaders to ensure that world-class products are made in the country.

12:26 pm: Karnataka: Nine people injured after four cars collided with each other at the airport road in Bengaluru; injured rushed to hospital, say Bengaluru Traffic Police

12:23 pm: Manipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Imphal; welcomed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

11:36 am: In May this year, the Kashmiri saffron was given the Geographical Indication Tag or GI tag. Through this, we want to make Kashmiri saffron a globally popular brand: PM Modi

11:25 am: India has seen a rise in population of lions, tigers as well as a significant increase in forest cover. Main reason is that not only govt but several other people, civil societies and other organisations are contributing towards forest and wildlife conversation: PM Modi

11:25 am: I appeal to you to make a list of goods of daily use and analyse which imported articles have unconsciously become part of our lives and made us their captive. Let us find out their Indian alternatives and resolve to use products produced by the hard work of Indians: PM Modi

11:18 am: India has seen a 60% rise in the leopard population between 2014-2018. In 2014, the leopard population in India was around 7,900. This rose to 12,852 in 2019. Their population has increased in most parts of the country, especially in Central India: PM Modi

11:18 am: I call upon our manufacturers and industry leaders that when people have taken determined step forward and when the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house, it is time to ensure that our products are world-class: PM Modi

The Global best must be manufactured in India. For this, our entrepreneurs and startups must come forward: PM Modi

11:16 am: PM Modi pays tribute Sikh gurus, says we learnt 'self reliance' from 2020

11:13 am: Customers too are demanding 'Made In India' toys. This is a big change in the thought process. This is a living example of a major transformation in people's attitude and that too within a period of one year. It's not easy to gauge this transformation: PM Modi

11:11 am: A huge change has begun in the minds of people of the country - that too within a year; even economists would not be able to assess it on their parameters. An example of the toy industry drives the point that citizens have started demanding India made products which according to him is a big transformation within a year: PM Modi

11:10 am: Due to coronavirus, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learnt new lessons from each crisis. The nation also developed new capabilities. We can call this capability 'Aatmanirbharata' or self-reliance: PM Modi

11:09 am: PM Modi extends greetings for 2021, pitches for Atmanirbhar Bharat

11:07 am: Friends, I have witnessed an extraordinary ripple of hope in the country, says PM Modi.

11:04 am: Coronavirus pandemic distrubed the supply chain across the world, says PM Modi.

11:00 am: PM Modi addresses nation

10:50 am: PM Modi to address nation shortly via Mann Ki Baat.

10:46 am: The 2021 Kumbh fair, which is to be organised in Haridwar, will be a 48-day-long event. Uttarakhand government will issue the notification for the fair by February end: Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik

10:06 am: With 18,732 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,87,850. With 279 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,47,622 . Total active cases at 2,78,690. Total discharged cases at 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours: Health Ministry

9:42 am: A total of 16,81,02,657 samples tested for COVID19 up to December 26. Of these, 9,43,368 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

Karnataka: Voting for the second phase of gram panchayat elections begins in the state.



Visuals from the polling centre at Kudi village in Kalaburagi district. pic.twitter.com/5L3IhH86N9 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

9:18 am: Visibility recorded (at 5.30 am today) (200 meters or less): Amritsar, Patiala and Ambala-25 m; Bareilly and Dibrugarh-200 m; Comilla-400 m; Palam Delhi, Safdarjung Delhi, Lucknow, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Tezpur, Kailasahar-500 m: India Meteorological Department

8:34 am: Moderate fog observed in isolated pockets in Uttrakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today morning: India Meteorological Department

8:33 am: Delhi's air quality improves to 'very poor' category, with overall AQI standing at 334, says System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

8:09 am: Congress wants to demolish this party under the leadership of Siddaramaiah. Nobody can destroy this party. It has got its own base. We will raise our head, fighting BJP and Congress in 2023 (Assembly elections), says former PM and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda.

7:45 am: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh at 3:18 am today.

7:40 am: "How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final Mann Ki Baat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800," PM Modi tweeted on December 18.

7:35 am: PM Modi to address nation via 'Mann Ki Baat' today. He will likely speak about government's plan to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in India and the ongoing farmers' protest over farm laws.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma