New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates', we at English Jagran will continue our focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising Omicron cases in India. Omicron tally in India has crossed the grim mark of 400 with experts warning that it could trigger a third wave of the pandemic in the country. Amid this, several states have reimposed curbs and urged people to keep New Year celebrations low key to check the cases. On Sunday, Delhi joined the long list of states and union territories (UTs) to impose a night curfew in wake of the increasing COVID-19 cases.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

8:34 hours: Delhi's overall air quality is in the 'severe' category with AQI at 433, as per SAFAR.

8:27 hours: PM Modi to visit Kanpur on December 28 to address convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and inaugurate the completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project and the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project, says Prime Minister's Office.

7:59 hours: 19 more cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerala, says state Health Minister.

7:55 hours: A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours... I am fine now, says Salman Khan.

7:30 hours: Those who opposed the vaccine earlier, committed crimes against humanity. When they got the chance, they could not do anything. Now that they are not in power, they are playing with the lives of the people by spreading false propaganda, tweets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

7:16 hours: Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Raya, Hathras, Jalesar (UP) during next 2 hours, says IMD.

7:10 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will inaugurate and lay the foundation for hydropower projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. The hilly state will go into polls later in 2022.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma