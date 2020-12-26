Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of December 26.

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus pandemic. With coronavirus cases crossing the grim mark of 1 crore in India, the Centre has prepared its plan to roll out a vaccine and will conduct a dry run in four states next week. The Centre had earlier said that a coronavirus vaccine can be launched in January next year.

Here are the LIVE updates from December 26:

11:47 am: Shopian encounter update: One unidentified terrorist neutralised; Operation underway, says Kashmir Zone Police

11:09 am: India reports less than 30,000 daily new cases continuously for the last 13 days while daily recoveries outnumber daily new cases successively since last 29 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

11:09 am: Total recovered cases are nearing 97.5 lakh making India's cumulative recoveries highest in the world. Recovery rate at 95.78% today. India’s present active caseload of 2,81,667 consists of 2.77% of India’s total positive cases: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

10:42 am: Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020 in a special meeting chaired by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "Under new Bill, forcing religious conversion on someone will attract 1-5 years of imprisonment and a minimum Rs 25,000 fine," says state minister Narottam Mishra.

10:09 am: With 22,272 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,69,118. With 251 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,47,343. Total active cases at 2,81,667. Total discharged cases at 97,40,108 with 22,274 new discharges in the last 24 hours: Health Ministry

9:31 am: Total number of samples tested up to 25th December is 16,71,59,289 including 8,53,527 samples tested yesterday: ICMR

9:31 am: Three people wounded in an explosion in Pul-e-Sokhta area in Kabul’s PD6 area in Afghanistan: TOLOnews

9:30 am:

We use yaks for supply of essential supplies like fuel to troops stationed at forward posts at the height of 15,500 ft. The yaks can climb steep mountains carrying 90kg weight, says an ITBP soldier deployed at a forward post near LAC in #Tawang sector, #ArunachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/jvYv9oMCCD — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

8:45 am: Magnetic bomb explosion in Chaman-e Huzori area of Kabul; no casualties reported: Afghanistan media

8:01 am: Coronavirus Vaccination: Centre gears up for roll out of COVID vaccine, to conduct dry run in 4 states next week

8:01 am: Rahul Gandhi suddenly said you'll have to withdraw farm laws. I am giving him open challenge for a debate, whether the laws are good, in the interest of farmers or not. I am giving challenge to Rahul Gandhi and DMK to debate, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

7:43 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Two army jawans dead and one injured after wall of a barrack collapsed in Machhedi of Kathua, reports ANI.

7:40 am: Delhi: One dead and two rescued after a fire that broke out at a mask manufacturing unit in Mayapuri, reports ANI.

7:38 am: The Centre had on Friday said that it will conduct a dry run in four states next week to check preparations for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in the country.

