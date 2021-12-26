New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising Omicron cases in India. Looking at the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to expand COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the age group of 15 to 18 years. Besides, PM Modi in a late night address on Christmas also said that "precaution dose" will be administered healthcare and frontline workers from January 10.

The Prime Minister also said that the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well. PM Modi will also address Mann Ki Baat today. This will be the last show of the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme this year.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

11:58 hours: BREAKING: Karnataka imposes night curfew for 10 days, bans New Year gatherings amid fears over Omicron

11:31 hours: PM Modi's address to the nation ends.

11:30 hours: We have to learn so much, innovate anew, achieve new goals, therefore, we will have to persevere without wasting even a moment, says PM Modi.

11:29 hours: My dear countrymen, this time also in Mann Ki Baat we touched upon many topics. Like every time, after a month, we will meet again, but, in 2022. Every new beginning also brings an opportunity to recognize your potential. Goals we didn't even imagine before, says PM Modi.

11:19 hours: Friends, books not only impart knowledge; they also shape personality and life. The hobby of reading books leads to a wonderful satisfaction, says PM Modi.

11:17 hours: India is endowed with many extraordinary talents,whose work inspires others. One such person is Dr Kurella Vithalacharya ji from Telangana. He is 84 years old. Vithalacharya ji exemplifies the fact that when it comes to fulfilling your dreams, age does not matter at all, says PM Modi.

11:11 hours: Friends, every year I discuss such similar topics with students on exams. This year also I am planning to discuss with the students before the exams, says PM Modi.

11:09 hours: Group Captain Varun Singh wanted that the lives of the students of the school that he studied in should also be a celebration. In his letter, Varun Singh ji did not boast of his valour; instead he referred to his failures. He talked about how he converted his shortcomings into abilities, says PM Modi.

11:08 hours: When Varun was in the hospital, I saw something on social media that touched my heart. He was given Shaurya Chakra in August just this year. After this honor, he had written a letter to the principal of his school, says PM Modi.

After reading this letter, the first thought that came to my mind was that even after reaching the pinnacle of success, he did not forget to nurture his roots. Second - that when he had time to celebrate, he showed concern for the generations to come, he added.

11:07 hours: My dear countrymen, during the battle of Mahabharata, Bhagwan Shri Krishna expressed to Arjuna – 'Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam' i.e. touch the sky with pride. This is also the motto of the Indian Air Force, says PM Modi.

11:06 hours: Friends, we also have to keep in mind that a new variant of Corona has already knocked at the door. Our experience of the last two years is that our own effort as a citizen is very important to defeat this global pandemic, says PM Modi.

11:06 hours: Friends, this is the strength of the people; it is because of everyone's effort that India could fight the biggest pandemic in a 100 years. We stood by each other like a family in every difficult moment, says PM Modi.

11:05 hours: For me Mann Ki Baat has always been a beautiful garden filled with the efforts of such people and in Mann Ki Baat, every month my effort is.. from this garden, which petal should I pluck for you, says PM Modi.

11:04 hours: In these 7 years, while doing Mann Ki Baat,I could also have discussed achievements of government. You too would have liked it; you would have appreciated it as well! But it is my experience of decades, that away from glare of media, there are millions of ppl who are doing great things, says PM Modi.

11:02 hours: My dear countrymen, Namaskar. Presently, you must be amid preparations for bidding farewell to 2021 and welcoming 2022. On New Year, every person, every organisation, takes a resolution to do something better, to become better in the coming year, says PM Modi.

11:00 hours: PM Modi addresses nation

10:54 hours: PM Modi to address nation shortly via Mann Ki Baat.

10:26 hours: With the administration of 32,90,766 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 141.37 crore. The recovery rate of 98.40 per cent is the highest since March 2020. Weekly positivity Rate at 0.62 per cent remains less than 1 per cent from last 42 days, says Union Health Ministry.

10:12 hours: Over 148.37 crore vaccine doses provided to states and UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and via direct state procurement category. More than 17.90 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, says Union Health Ministry.

9:25 hours: A total of 422 Omicron cases were reported in 17 states, UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 130, says Union Health Ministry.

9:21 hours: Just In: India reports 6,987 new COVID-19 cases, 7,091 recoveries and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 76,766

Total recoveries: 3,42,30,354

Death toll: 4,79,682

Total number of Omicron cases: 422

Total Vaccination: 141.37 crore

9:09 hours: We welcome the Centre's decision on boosters for 60+, frontline staff; vaccines for 15-18 years. Booster dose amid Omicron scare is need of the hour, says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

9:04 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be participating in the Jan Vishvas Yatra to be taken out by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh today for 2022 assembly elections. He will also address public rallies in Kasganj and Jalaun.

8:49 hours: Random tests done on passengers arriving from 'non-risk' countries at all four international airports in Tamil Nadu would be ramped up from two per cent to 10 per cent from today, announces state government.

8:24 hours: Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had dinner at the latter's residence in Dehradun last night.

7:47 hours: Rs 5 lakh crores will be invested in roads projects in Uttar Pradesh in the next 5 years if BJP comes to power again. I will make the roads of Uttar Pradesh as good as the roads of America, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

7:31 hours: PM Modi to address nation through Mann Ki Baat today.

7:25 hours: Delhi's air quality again slips to 'severe' category, with the city recording an overall AQI of 430, says SAFAR.

7:18 hours: Media reports say 45-200 children died of viral fever in Firozabad in August to September. If you would question Baba (CM), he would say fever hit the district because of its name. He is suffering from the fever of renaming places, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

7:14 hours: A terrorist identified as Faheem Bhat, a resident of Kadipora area, has been killed in the encounter in Srigufwara, Anantnag. He had recently joined ISJK and was involved in the killing of ASI Mohammed Ashraf of Bijbehara Police Station, says Jammu and Kashmir IGP.

